Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $155.49 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822,386 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 85,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $155,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE EW opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here