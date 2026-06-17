Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $170.72 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $170,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $614.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $503.25 and a one year high of $821.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $686.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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