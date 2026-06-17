Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $192.90 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,779,679 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Delta Air Lines worth $192,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,727,497.35. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:DAL opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Trending Headlines about Delta Air Lines

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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