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Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $193.05 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Kroger logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its Kroger stake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 3,089,660 shares valued at about $193.05 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 80.93% of Kroger’s stock, and several smaller firms also adding or initiating positions.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive: the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $74.67, while recent reports highlighted bullish price-cut strategies and bullish options activity ahead of earnings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,660 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Kroger worth $193,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1%

KR stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.67.

View Our Latest Report on KR

Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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