Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,837 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Equinix worth $360,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,094.68 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,069.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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