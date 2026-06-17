Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 36,776 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,542 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $163,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $472.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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