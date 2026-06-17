Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,655 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of S&P Global worth $215,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.3%

SPGI stock opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.78. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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