Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,901 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Autodesk worth $142,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research lowered their price target on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Trending Headlines about Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of Autodesk at an average price of $197.67, a signal of insider confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of Autodesk at an average price of $197.67, a signal of insider confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk entered into a new credit agreement to enhance liquidity, which may reassure investors about financial flexibility. Article Title

Autodesk entered into a new credit agreement to enhance liquidity, which may reassure investors about financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Several trading articles highlighted Autodesk as oversold and potentially near a bottom, suggesting some traders are betting on a rebound. Article Title

Several trading articles highlighted Autodesk as oversold and potentially near a bottom, suggesting some traders are betting on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with Autodesk carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a high average price target, though several firms recently trimmed targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with Autodesk carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a high average price target, though several firms recently trimmed targets. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put options activity and reports that the stock is near recent lows indicate some investors are still hedging for more downside. Article Title

Autodesk Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.47 and a 52 week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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