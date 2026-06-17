Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 127,271 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,825 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 127,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of MSCI worth $144,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,689 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $1,406,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 26,665 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Get MSCI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $697.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $608.22 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $501.08 and a twelve month high of $644.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $587.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSCI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSCI wasn't on the list.

While MSCI currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here