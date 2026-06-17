Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 224,735 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,709 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 224,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Extra Space Storage worth $158,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,920,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $411,643,000 after purchasing an additional 227,289 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,922,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $14,650,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $83,074,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EXR opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.72. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $125.71 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.Extra Space Storage's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is currently 145.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here