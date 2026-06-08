RWC Asset Management LLP Has $2.18 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima $YPF

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 56,813 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $53.55 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on YPF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

Insider Transactions at YPF Sociedad Anónima

In other YPF Sociedad Anónima news, VP Mauricio Alejandro Martin sold 3,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $149,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $610.40. The trade was a 99.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcelo Gustavo Aldeco sold 12,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $554,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,404.61. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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