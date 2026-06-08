RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 16,707 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,494 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,707 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 1.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $38,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the company's stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.36 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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