RWWM Inc. Invests $11.23 Million in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

RWWM Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,385 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $11,235,000. lululemon athletica accounts for approximately 0.8% of RWWM Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RWWM Inc. owned about 0.06% of lululemon athletica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,928 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 8.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $233.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded lululemon athletica from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $149.35.

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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