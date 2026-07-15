RWWM Inc. Invests $12.28 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,505 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $12,277,000. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of RWWM Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TrustBank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $376.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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