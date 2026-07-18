Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376,481 shares of the company's stock after selling 391,926 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Ryan Specialty worth $80,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,082,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,776,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,929,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $449,080,417.50. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz bought 3,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $99,890.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,595.24. The trade was a 287.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590 in the last 90 days. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities set a $69.00 target price on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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