Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Stock Holdings Boosted by Guardian Point Capital LP

Guardian Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty comprises approximately 8.0% of Guardian Point Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guardian Point Capital LP owned about 0.22% of Ryan Specialty worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,536,000 after buying an additional 3,989,502 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,552,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,926 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,510.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company's stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,510,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $60,546,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $43,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 4.5%

RYAN stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. This represents a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz purchased 3,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $99,890.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,595.24. This represents a 287.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590 in the last 90 days. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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