Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Stock Holdings Lifted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,333 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 118,537 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.29% of Ryan Specialty worth $40,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Third View Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. acquired 25,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 428,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ryan Specialty's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ryan Specialty's payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.35.

Read Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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