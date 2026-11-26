State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,371 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,791,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.61% of Ryder System worth $401,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Ryder System by 36.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Regan sold 3,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.05, for a total transaction of $873,367.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $792,425.55. This represents a 52.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Havens sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $1,557,215.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,026.62. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,384 shares of company stock worth $12,522,852. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $282.58 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.77 and a 1 year high of $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $257.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. Ryder System's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Ryder System's payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryder System from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Ryder System from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.67.

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About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company founded in 1933 by James Ryder in Miami, Florida. It serves businesses across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company's services include commercial truck leasing and rental, fleet maintenance, and the sale of used vehicles. Ryder also provides supply chain services such as warehousing, distribution and transportation, along with dedicated transportation solutions that manage fleets and drivers for customers. Ryder is organized around Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions.

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