Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP - Free Report) by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,321 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 225,735 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.36% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $29,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $3,541,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,658,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $1,438,737,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $60,655,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.13 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on upscale hotels and resorts designed for conventions and large group events. Its portfolio includes the Gaylord Hotels properties in Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Grapevine, Texas; National Harbor, Maryland; and Aurora, Colorado. These destination resorts combine lodging with extensive meeting and convention facilities, dining, and entertainment. The company also owns and operates entertainment venues and related businesses through Opry Entertainment Group.

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