S Squared Technology LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Power Integrations comprises approximately 1.8% of S Squared Technology LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.23% of Power Integrations worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 576.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.38 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's payout ratio is currently 286.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $10,743,368.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 279,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,161,363.04. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $573,976.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 64,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,590.93. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 335,085 shares of company stock valued at $27,338,789 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Further Reading

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