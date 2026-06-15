S Squared Technology LLC Boosts Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN - Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,737 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 332,499 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 2.2% of S Squared Technology LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.75% of Grid Dynamics worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,827,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,567,000 after buying an additional 1,016,563 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,952 shares of the company's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,248 shares of the company's stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,281 shares of the company's stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grid Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a "cautious" rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Grid Dynamics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on GDYN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 514,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,119,584. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $45,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $528.54 million, a P/E ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

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