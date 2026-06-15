S Squared Technology LLC Buys New Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $9,181,000. ATI makes up approximately 3.6% of S Squared Technology LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ATI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,787,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ATI by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $642,633,000 after buying an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in ATI by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,785,000 after buying an additional 929,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ATI by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $136,923,000 after buying an additional 702,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ATI by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,184,000 after buying an additional 609,874 shares in the last quarter.

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ATI Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $198.07 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business's fifty day moving average is $163.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered ATI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $164.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $10,699,253.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,039,766.98. This represents a 21.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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