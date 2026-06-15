S Squared Technology LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

S Squared Technology LLC cut its stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,351 shares of the fintech company's stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Dave comprises approximately 5.3% of S Squared Technology LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dave worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVE. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Dave by 73.1% during the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 925,266 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 390,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Dave by 819.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,008 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 186,273 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,726,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,874,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dave by 200.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,103 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research raised its price target on Dave Inc. (DAVE) from $290 to $310 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the shares still have room to run. Barrington Research raises DAVE price target

Barrington Research raised its price target on Dave Inc. (DAVE) from $290 to $310 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the shares still have room to run. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces pointed to Dave’s 49% six-month rally, AI-driven credit quality, strong first-quarter profitability, and what some view as an attractive valuation, all of which can support continued buying interest. Zacks article on DAVE upside

Analyst and commentary pieces pointed to Dave’s 49% six-month rally, AI-driven credit quality, strong first-quarter profitability, and what some view as an attractive valuation, all of which can support continued buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted how Dave’s CashAI underwriting, ExtraCash growth, and product expansion could drive continued earnings growth and valuation upside over time. Seeking Alpha article on CashAI and Dave

Seeking Alpha highlighted how Dave’s CashAI underwriting, ExtraCash growth, and product expansion could drive continued earnings growth and valuation upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: An InsiderMonkey piece discussed a bullish thesis on Dave Inc., but it mostly reiterated the stock’s already-strong performance and valuation rather than providing a new catalyst. InsiderMonkey article on Dave stock

Dave Stock Performance

DAVE stock opened at $286.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 3.87. Dave Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.21 and a 12 month high of $301.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.88.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 77.70%. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the fintech company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Dave

In other Dave news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total value of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,654.90. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAVE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Dave from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $332.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dave

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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