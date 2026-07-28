Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,750 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 48,134 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,354,155 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $54,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,140 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,642,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 573,448 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 680,199 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $9,785,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut Winnebago Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.2%

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $880.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $50.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $698.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Winnebago Industries's revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Winnebago Industries's payout ratio is 102.94%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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