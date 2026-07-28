Saba Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Geo Group worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,738,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 1,250.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 503,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 466,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Geo Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,894,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $240,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,742 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geo Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,314,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $89,328,000 after purchasing an additional 661,281 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geo Group in the first quarter valued at $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEO

Geo Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GEO opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. Analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

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