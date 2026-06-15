Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increases Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the quarter. DICK'S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 5.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 1.36% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $241,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about DICK'S Sporting Goods

Here are the key news stories impacting DICK'S Sporting Goods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2028 EPS estimate to $5.00 from $4.45, and also increased FY2028 and FY2029 earnings forecasts, signaling stronger expected profit growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Zacks article: DICK'S Sporting's Q1 Comps Rise 6%

New coverage highlights that DICK'S Sporting’s Q1 comparable sales rose 6%, driven by higher ticket sizes and customer traffic, which supports the case that it is gaining market share. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Analysts also nudged several other quarterly estimates higher or lower, but the changes were relatively small overall and mostly reflect fine-tuning rather than a major shift in the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimate cuts, including Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, suggest analysts still see pockets of moderation in earnings momentum despite the longer-term optimism. DICK'S Sporting Goods stock page

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on DKS

Insider Activity at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $220.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day moving average of $210.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.73 and a 12-month high of $237.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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