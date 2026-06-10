Sage Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $312.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $304.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.68. The company has a market capitalization of $837.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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