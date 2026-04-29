Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $871,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Bristow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTOL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 296.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bristow Group by 68.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,834 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Bristow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Bristow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristow Group

Bristow Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.33 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts predict that Bristow Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Bristow Group's dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In other news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $909,314.80. This represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 26,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,250,682.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,076,502.90. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,206. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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