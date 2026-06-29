SageGuard Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $432.49 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $413.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $221.18 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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