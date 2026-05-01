SageGuard Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,373 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $381.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $382.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $312.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Alphabet Q1 earnings

Q1 earnings materially beat expectations — EPS $5.11 vs. ~$2.63 consensus and revenue of $109.9B, which reset near-term growth expectations and drove the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Reuters: Cloud beats

Google Cloud surged ~63% to ~$20B and management cited a massive cloud backlog (~$460B), giving multi-year revenue visibility and validating AI monetization. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. 247WallSt: Price target lifts

Wall Street is raising targets and upgrading ratings after the quarter (JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Scotiabank and others), providing fresh buy-side momentum and higher upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. TechCrunch: Gemini in cars Business Insider: Waymo growth

Product execution signals: Gemini AI is being rolled out to millions of vehicles and Waymo continues geographic expansion — both expand addressable markets for AI services and ads/subscriptions. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth.

Capital returns: company raised the quarterly dividend (small yield) and continues large buybacks, supporting shareholder returns alongside growth. Neutral Sentiment: CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. CNBC: capex update

CapEx and cash-flow tradeoff — management raised 2026 capex guidance (to as much as ~$180–190B) to scale AI infrastructure; this supports long-term growth but will pressure free cash flow near term. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk is rising — Italy has asked the EU to probe Google’s AI search tools and Switzerland opened a probe into alleged keyword bidding pacts; Brazil advanced an antitrust review — any adverse rulings could affect ad/product rules and monetization. Reuters: Italy probe Reuters: Switzerland probe

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,179,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,121,365. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $362.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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