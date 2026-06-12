Sagil Capital LLP Purchases New Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services comprises 0.3% of Sagil Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 52.2% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 371,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 378,174.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,782,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,308,000 after buying an additional 3,781,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Barclays upped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.70 to $15.80 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $31.80 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Insider Buying and Selling at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

In other news, EVP Saar Dotan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,358.47. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,250,100. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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