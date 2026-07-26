Saia, Inc. $SAIA Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 464.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Saia were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Saia by 1,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Saia by 69.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

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Saia Price Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $423.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.13. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.32 and a 1-year high of $494.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $806.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.08 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Saia's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $499.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Saia in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Saia from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $462.72.

Read Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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