Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,176 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Saia worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Saia by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $1,505,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Saia by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,040 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

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Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $419.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.32 and a fifty-two week high of $494.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $806.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.08 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $445.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore raised Saia from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $441.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Saia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $462.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Further Reading

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