Saia, Inc. $SAIA Stock Holdings Increased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,774 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.33% of Saia worth $30,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 873 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $11,599,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $13,943,000.

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Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $423.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.97 and a 200-day moving average of $405.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.13. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.32 and a 12-month high of $494.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $806.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.08 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.Saia's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $367.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saia from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $499.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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