SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Acquires 32,429 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Linde comprises 11.1% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $44,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blalock Williams LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $518.17 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $505.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.53. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $525.87. The company has a market capitalization of $239.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

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Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

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