SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $36.89 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,631 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 181,356 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 9.2% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $36,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,348 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 2,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enterprise Products Partners from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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