Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $274.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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