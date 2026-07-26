Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Samsara were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 100.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 142.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Get Samsara alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $33.16 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.58, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,042,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,380. This trade represents a 72.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $19,802,808.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,256,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,816,835.49. This represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167. Corporate insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here