State Street Corp decreased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,146,070 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,816,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Samsara worth $310,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 2.1% during the third quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 138,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 469,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 69.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 158,402 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,978,091.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,947,384. The trade was a 75.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 158,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $5,977,450.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,868. The trade was a 75.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,176,159 shares of company stock worth $89,394,355. 35.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $39.00 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.77, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.780 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.180-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for organizations managing physical operations. Founded in 2015 by Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket, the company combines connected devices, software and data analytics to help businesses monitor vehicles, equipment and other assets. Its offerings include fleet telematics, vehicle and equipment tracking, video-based safety tools, site monitoring and applications for managing operational workflows. The platform collects data from internet-connected devices and uses analytics and artificial intelligence to help customers improve visibility, safety and efficiency.

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