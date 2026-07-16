Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 19,316 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of BMY opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here