Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 37,550 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,031 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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