Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 283,274 Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 283,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,449,000 after buying an additional 3,095,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company's stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Fuels by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,952,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,108,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 530.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,068,155 shares of the company's stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 313,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,818.80. This represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ross R. Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $967,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,356,105.64. This trade represents a 40.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Energy Fuels stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.49. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 83.26%.The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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