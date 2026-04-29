Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,221 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 58,831 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aptiv by 14,336.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $291,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,147 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Aptiv by 54.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6,711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,434,076 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $97,833,000 after buying an additional 1,413,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,045,025 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $176,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. President Capital assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aptiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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