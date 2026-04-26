Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $146,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $385.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.63 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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