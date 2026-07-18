Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,494 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $7,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Apollo Global Management's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 143.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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