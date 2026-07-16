Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,248 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the first quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:UNP opened at $288.68 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $291.66. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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