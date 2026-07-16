Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 10,874 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,523 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 78.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.54.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $313.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $345.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $344.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.07 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx's payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total value of $1,636,431.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,309,477.04. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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