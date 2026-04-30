Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 35,468 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,449 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Clearway Energy worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 429,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 1,285.4% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 144,082 shares of the company's stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 133,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 253.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 152,549 shares of the company's stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWEN. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWEN

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.42 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 11.83%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Clearway Energy's payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy Group NYSE: CWEN is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company's portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway's generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

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