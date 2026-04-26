Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 6,911 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,069 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $109,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.19.

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Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie announced a major strategic investment: a $1.4 billion, AI-enabled manufacturing campus in Durham, NC that will create hundreds of permanent jobs and supports capacity for immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines. This strengthens manufacturing footprint and long-term growth/production capacity. Article Title

AbbVie announced a major strategic investment: a $1.4 billion, AI-enabled manufacturing campus in Durham, NC that will create hundreds of permanent jobs and supports capacity for immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicines. This strengthens manufacturing footprint and long-term growth/production capacity. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy and $262 price target (recent coverage highlighted AbbVie as a buy on pullback), providing bullish analyst support and upside from current levels. Analyst upgrades can buoy sentiment and attract inflows. Article Title

Canaccord initiated coverage with a Buy and $262 price target (recent coverage highlighted AbbVie as a buy on pullback), providing bullish analyst support and upside from current levels. Analyst upgrades can buoy sentiment and attract inflows. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco for development of pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential addressable market for pain therapeutics. Partnership deals can add optionality to future revenue. Article Title

AbbVie struck an exclusive licensing deal with Haisco for development of pain medicines, expanding its pipeline and potential addressable market for pain therapeutics. Partnership deals can add optionality to future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and model-level estimates for Q1 (sales and key metric breakdowns) are circulating ahead of AbbVie’s April 29 earnings; these projections set expectations traders will use for the report. Meeting or beating estimates could stabilize the stock. Article Title

Wall Street previews and model-level estimates for Q1 (sales and key metric breakdowns) are circulating ahead of AbbVie’s April 29 earnings; these projections set expectations traders will use for the report. Meeting or beating estimates could stabilize the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media continue to discuss AbbVie as a dividend-growth candidate and a long-term defensive healthcare holding; this maintains baseline investor interest but is unlikely to move shares sharply near-term. Article Title

Analysts and media continue to discuss AbbVie as a dividend-growth candidate and a long-term defensive healthcare holding; this maintains baseline investor interest but is unlikely to move shares sharply near-term. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for AbbVie’s trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) — citing manufacturing/process issues rather than new clinical trials. AbbVie said it will respond and believes it can address comments, but the CRL delays potential commercialization and near-term revenue expectations for the neurotoxin program. Article Title

The U.S. FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for AbbVie’s trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE) — citing manufacturing/process issues rather than new clinical trials. AbbVie said it will respond and believes it can address comments, but the CRL delays potential commercialization and near-term revenue expectations for the neurotoxin program. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the CRL is tied to manufacturing concerns; while AbbVie noted no additional clinical studies were requested, regulatory manufacturing issues create uncertainty on timing and cost to obtain approval — a near-term headwind for sentiment. Article Title

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $198.71 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $351.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.57 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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