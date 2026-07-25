Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
DHT logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanctuary Advisors LLC initiated a new position in DHT Holdings during the first quarter, buying 56,715 shares valued at about $1.04 million.
  • DHT reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting $0.64 EPS versus the $0.62 estimate and revenue of $157.2 million, up 134.9% from a year earlier.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.64 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 13.9%, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $19.33.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,715 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marex Group plc increased its holdings in DHT by 5,860.2% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 1,084,752 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 1,066,552 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of DHT by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,077,704 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 943,990 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $13,123,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in DHT by 447.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 744,601 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 608,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company's stock.

DHT Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DHT stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.11. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 58.54% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. This is a positive change from DHT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. DHT's payout ratio is 124.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DHT from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded DHT from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut DHT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore downgraded DHT from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc NYSE: DHT is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company's core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DHT (NYSE:DHT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DHT Right Now?

Before you consider DHT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DHT wasn't on the list.

While DHT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines